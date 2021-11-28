(AGENPARL) – dom 28 novembre 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 29 November 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 6 December 2021.

Crime

– Updated: To allow for planned improvements to be completed, we have decided to extend the pause to rollout, and will not go live with Common Platform in any further courts this calendar year. The changes will improve the speed and usability of Common Platform for current users, and put us in a stronger position to conclude rollout at pace in the new year.

– New HMPPS guidance means since Monday 22 November 2021, social distancing can be removed in court docks. Existing physical safety measures (such as screens) will remain, face coverings will be mandatory for staff and defendants will be strongly encouraged to wear them. Prison Escort Custody Services (PECS) is responsible for the safety and security of the dock area – which it reviews after a physical adaption – and will increase safety measures if specific local risks are identified.

Civil

– All Civil and Family courts in Wales have now gone live with Scheduling and Listing. Users will now be able to view court lists in the new format.

Family

Judicial guidance and announcements

