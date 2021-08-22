(AGENPARL) – dom 22 agosto 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS weekly operational update for week commencing Monday 23 August 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 27 August 2021.

– Updated: The Payment by Account service planned maintenance between midnight Saturday 28 August 2021 and 11:59pm on Monday 30 August 2021 is not going ahead. The service will be available as usual.

Crime

– By the end of September 2021, Common Platform is scheduled to roll out to multiple additional courts in the Midlands, North East, South West and South East. We continue to prepare all sites for readiness in advance of going live, including the relevant police forces. We evaluate progress at all live sites and adjust the approach to rollout if necessary.

– Reminder: Defence professionals can download the Initial Details of the Prosecution Case (IDPC) directly from Common Platform, instead of requesting this from the Crown Prosecution Service. You can also upload case documents directly to Common Platform, including the Preparation for Effective Trial (PET) and Better Case Management (BCM) forms.

Civil

– A new feature is being rolled out to the online civil money claims (OCMC) system, which allows judges to draw direction orders digitally. Judge draws directions order (JDDO) allows judges to draw digital directions orders via OCMC for cases that are valued between £300.01 and £10,000. The feature has been rolled out across the North East, the South East, London previously and to the South West on Wednesday 11 August 2021. JDDO will be introduced to the remaining regions by the end of September 2021.

Family

Tribunals

Royal Courts of Justice

Judicial guidance and announcements

