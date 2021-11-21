(AGENPARL) – dom 21 novembre 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 22 November 2021

Crime

– Updated: Increasing capacity in court docks. New HMPPS guidance means from Monday 22 November 2021, we can remove social distancing in court docks. Existing physical safety measures (such as screens) will remain, face coverings will be mandatory for staff and defendants will be strongly encouraged to wear them. PECS is responsible for the safety and security of the dock area – which it reviews after a physical adaption – and will increase safety measures if specific local risks are identified.

– Reminder: Adjustments to the roll out schedule for Common Platform are always communicated directly to those affected. All sites currently operating with Common Platform will continue to do so irrespective of any such adjustments.

Civil

– Updated: All Civil and Family courts in Wales have now gone live with Scheduling and Listing. Users will now be able to view court lists in the new format.

Family

Judicial guidance and announcements

