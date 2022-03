(AGENPARL) – dom 20 marzo 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 21 March 2022

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 25 March 2022.

– Reminder: The Grand Connaught Rooms in Holborn will replace our Nightingale court at Monument. It will begin operating 2 Crown courtrooms from the end of March.

Crime

Civil

Family

Tribunals

– Updated: The E-Filing service for litigants in person and professional users of the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) went live on Monday 14 March 2022.

Judicial guidance and announcements

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES: