[HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS weekly operational update for week commencing Monday 2 August 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 6 August 2021.

Crime

– Updated: In August, Common Platform is scheduled to roll out to a further 2 regions covering 16 courts in the South West and the Midlands. We continue to prepare all sites for readiness in advance of going live, including the relevant police forces. We evaluate progress at all live sites and adjust the approach to roll-out if necessary.

– Reminder: Defence professionals can download the Initial Details of the Prosecution Case (IDPC) directly from Common Platform, instead of requesting this from the Crown Prosecution Service. You can also upload case documents directly to Common Platform. If you’re working on a Common Platform case, please use this feature instead of emailing documents to HMCTS or our service centre.

Civil

– A new feature is being rolled out to the online civil money claims (OCMC) system, which allows judges to draw direction orders digitally. Judge draws directions order (JDDO) allows judges to draw digital directions orders via OCMC for cases that are valued between £300.01 and £10,000. The feature has been rolled out across the North East and South East and is being introduced to all other regions over the next few months.

Family

Tribunals

Royal Courts of Justice

