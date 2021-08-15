(AGENPARL) – dom 15 agosto 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS weekly operational update for week commencing Monday 16 August 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 20 August 2021.

– Updated: Our Payment by Account service will be unavailable between midnight on Saturday 28 August 2021 and 11:59pm on Monday 30 August 2021, due to planned maintenance. You will not be able to submit cases via MyHMCTS which require a fee payment before progressing during this period. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Crime

– Updated: By the end of September 2021, Common Platform is scheduled to roll out to multiple additional courts in the Midlands, North East, South West and South East. We continue to prepare all sites for readiness in advance of going live, including the relevant police forces. We evaluate progress at all live sites and adjust the approach to rollout if necessary.

– Reminder: Defence professionals can download the Initial Details of the Prosecution Case (IDPC) directly from Common Platform, instead of requesting this from the Crown Prosecution Service. You can also upload case documents directly to Common Platform. If you’re working on a Common Platform case, please use this feature instead of emailing documents to HMCTS or our service centre.

Civil

– Updated: A new feature is being rolled out to the online civil money claims (OCMC) system, which allows judges to draw direction orders digitally. Judge draws directions order (JDDO) allows judges to draw digital directions orders via OCMC for cases that are valued between £300.01 and £10,000. The feature has been rolled out across the North East, the South East, London previously and to the South West on Wednesday 11 August 2021. JDDO will be introduced to the remaining regions by the end of September 2021.

Family

Royal Courts of Justice

