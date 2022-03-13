(AGENPARL) – dom 13 marzo 2022 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 14 March 2022

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 18 March 2022.

– Updated: The Grand Connaught Rooms in Holborn will replace our Nightingale court at Monument. It will begin operating 2 Crown courtrooms from the end of March.

Crime

Family

Tribunals

– Updated: The E-Filing service for litigants in person and professional users of the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) will go live on Monday 14 March 2022.

Judicial guidance and announcements

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES: