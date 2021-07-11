(AGENPARL) – dom 11 luglio 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS weekly operational update for week commencing Monday 12 July 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 16 July 2021.

– Updated: We plan to run an online discussion for legal professionals on Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 5pm to 6pm using Microsoft Teams. The session will discuss how we’re responding to Step 4 lifting of restrictions on the government’s roadmap for England. Details are being finalised, but the event is likely to take the form of a panel-led discussion chaired by Paul Harris, HMCTS Operations Director, with questions and feedback channelled through legal professional representative bodies who will also sit on the panel. We’ll update you with more information about the event soon.

– Updated: Newcastle Civil, Family and Tribunals Centre officially opens on 14 July 2021. A formal remote ceremony will take place to mark the event. Based in Newcastle Civic Centre, the 25-room building provides a modern space for civil, family and tribunal hearings in the city. It replaces a number of buildings, some not fit for purpose, that previously heard this work providing an accessible, single space for judges, staff and court users.

– Reminder: Home testing kits are available from all English and Welsh courts and tribunal sites and will be offered to all professional court users, legal professionals, judiciary, contractors, jurors, witness services and staff who attend scheduled hearings.

