HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 11 October 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 15 October 2021.

– Reminder: All professional courts and tribunals users should continue to wear face coverings whilst attending our buildings.

Crime

– Reminder: Any adjustments to the roll out schedule for Common Platform are always communicated directly to those affected. All sites currently operating with Common Platform will continue to do so irrespective of any such adjustments.

Civil

– A new feature is being rolled out to the online civil money claims (OCMC) system, which allows judges to draw direction orders digitally. Judge draws directions order (JDDO) allows judges to draw digital directions orders via OCMC for cases that are valued between £300.01 and £10,000. The feature has now been rolled out across all regions in England and Wales, after going live in the North West on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Judicial guidance and announcements

