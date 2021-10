(AGENPARL) – dom 31 ottobre 2021 [HMCTS weekly operational update]

HMCTS operational summary for week commencing Monday 1 November 2021

Next week’s update will be issued on Friday 5 November 2021.

Crime

– Reminder: Adjustments to the roll out schedule for Common Platform are always communicated directly to those affected. All sites currently operating with Common Platform will continue to do so irrespective of any such adjustments.

Civil

Family

Judicial guidance and announcements

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this