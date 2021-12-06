(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 Keeping you updated with news about HMCTS []

The second ‘super courtroom’ has opened at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court and will be used for large trials involving multiple defendants.

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court is now able to deal with cases involving defendants on remand after improvements were made to the building’s cells.

A new Courts and Tribunals Service Centre (CTSC) based in Newport, South Wales will open in May 2022.

We announced the new service which will improve access to court and tribunal hearing information by providing a single site on GOV.UK.

Families seeking access to small funds belonging to loved ones who lack mental capacity will benefit from a simpler and quicker system, without going to court.

Read the summary of findings and find out how the report will be used to develop the way we engage and communicate in the future.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

New guidance issued by HM Prisons & Probation Service (HMPPS) means that, from 22 November, we have been able remove social distancing in court docks.

