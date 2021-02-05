HKEX WELCOMES GOVERNMENT APPOINTMENTS TO ITS BOARD

(AGENPARL) – HONG KONG, ven 05 febbraio 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) welcomed the Government’s appointment of Nisa Leung and the reappointment of Rafael Gil-Tienda and Stephen Yiu to its Board of Directors.

The two-year terms of the three directors will begin at the conclusion of HKEX’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021, and will end at the conclusion of the AGM in 2023.

Anita Fung will retire from the Board after the conclusion of the AGM on 28 April 2021.

“We warmly welcome the appointment of Ms Nisa Leung to our Board of Directors. Her extensive expertise in venture capital, innovation, biotech and healthcare, and her deep knowledge of the Mainland China investment market, will be immensely valuable to the Board and to HKEX’s future development,” said HKEX Chairman Laura M Cha.

“On behalf of HKEX, I would like to thank Ms Fung for her significant contributions to HKEX over the past six years,” said Mrs Cha.

Biographical information of Nisa Leung is available in HKEX’s announcement about the change in its directorate published today.

