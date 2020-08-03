HKEX LAUNCHES NEW TRANCHE OF MSCI FUTURES CONTRACTS

(AGENPARL) – HONG KONG, lun 03 agosto 2020

Eight new USD-denominated MSCI index futures contracts have launched today on HKEX

Latest tranche of new HKEX / MSCI licensing agreement for 37 futures and options contracts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome the launch of the latest batch of futures contracts as part of its new index licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. to further expand HKEX’s derivatives product suite.

The eight MSCI index futures contracts, which are denominated in US dollars (USD) and track underlying equities in markets such as Mainland China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, were successfully listed on HKEX’s derivatives market this morning.

On 17 August, HKEX will launch a further eight USD-denominated futures contracts.

HKEX had launched 17 MSCI index futures contracts in July. Following the August listings, HKEX plans to launch the remainder of the 37 contracts this year, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

In May 2020, HKEX signed a 10-year licensing agreement with MSCI to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the launch of 37 futures and options contracts in Hong Kong. The agreement expands the existing partnership between the two companies, and further anchors HKEX and MSCI’s commitment to a long-term product development and innovation programme in the region.

HKEX has introduced incentive programmes for liquidity providers, proprietary traders and block trade participants to support the liquidity development of the contracts. In addition, the Commission Levy charged by the Securities and Futures Commission will be exempted for the first six months of trading.

Please visit the designated page on HKEX’s website for more detailed product specifications of the MSCI derivatives contracts.

Please see below the list of USD-denominated MSCI index futures contracts launching in August:

3 August 2020



1. MSCI China Free (USD) Index Futures

2. MSCI India (USD) Index Futures

3. MSCI Malaysia (USD) Index Futures

4. MSCI New Zealand Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

5. MSCI Philippines (USD) Index Futures

6. MSCI Singapore Free Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

7. MSCI Thailand (USD) Index Futures

8. MSCI Vietnam (USD) Index Futures

17 August 2020



9. MSCI EM ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

10. MSCI EM ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

11. MSCI EM Asia ex China Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

12. MSCI EM Asia ex Korea Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

13. MSCI EM EMEA Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

14. MSCI EM LatAm Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

15. MSCI Pacific Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

16. MSCI Pacific ex Japan Net Total Return (USD) Index Futures

