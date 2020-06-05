HKEX ENHANCES PRODUCT OFFERING WITH NETEASE DEBUT

(AGENPARL) – HONG KONG, ven 05 giugno 2020

NetEase Futures and Options to be introduced on 11 June

HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on NetEase shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market

NetEase shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 11 June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it will offer investors more options on NetEase, Inc. (NetEase, stock code: 9999) shares on the debut date (11 June 2020).

The following products with NetEase shares as the underlying asset will be available in HKEX markets:

NetEase Futures and Options NetEase Futures and Options will be introduced on 11 June 2020, subject to the listing of the NetEase shares at HKEX on that date. Selected Details of NetEase Futures and Options

Contract Multiplier (Futures) /

Contract Size (Options) (Shares) Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 11 June 2020 Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 11 June 2020 500 Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep and Dec 2020 Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep and Dec 2020,

March & June 2021 For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website. Listing of NetEase Derivative Warrants HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on NetEase shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market. Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.

Inclusion of NetEase Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

NetEase shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 11 June 2020, subject to the listing of the NetEase shares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.

