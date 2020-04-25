HIT FOR SIX: SPEEDY CRIME REPORTS LEAD TO SERIES OF QUICK ARRESTS, HUDDERSFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 25 aprile 2020

Friday 24 April 2020

Living room detectives in Huddersfield are helping put the squeeze on local thieves after an increase in reports led to a number of recent arrests for crime in communities.

The Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team have thanked residents for their ‘fantastic’ public spirit following calls from communities resulting in arrests for vehicle crime and burglary.

Over the course of the last week, six people have been arrested for the offences with the majority coming from quicktime reports from members of the public who had spotted suspicious behaviour.

They included two men arrested on Thursday ( 23 April) for burglaries at business premises in Huddersfield town centre, and the arrest of a 40 year-old man on Thursday evening on suspicion of four burglaries and assaults on police officers.

The 40-year-old was arrested following a report from a resident who had spotted a man trying door handles of a number of properties in the Waterloo area.

Earlier this week officers also arrested two men for vehicle theft offences after householders reported spotting men trying car door handles in the Lockwood and Holmbridge areas.

A sixth man was also arrested and charged after being identified for a theft from a motor vehicle in the Honley area in late March.

Inspector Graham Dyson of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “I have been absolutely delighted by the amount of information we’ve received over recent weeks which has resulted in the arrests of a number of offenders.

“Based on recent evidence we can certainly advise criminals that residents are watching out for each other and that if you are out committing crime then there is a really good likelihood someone will be dropping us a line.”

He added: “None of this would be achievable without the work that has been done by police and partners to ensure that we have robust communities who work together to ensure offenders will not be tolerated in our community.

“I would like to thank everyone who has reported suspicious incidents and ongoing crimes to us. You are the people who have given us that critical information to be able to bring offenders to justice.

“The work will never be done, and my team will not rest, and will continue to work hard investigating crime and ASB to make our community safe and that people can feel safe.”

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted via 999 (for a crime in progress) or 101 or 101livechat for other incidents or information about offending.

Members of the public can pass information anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The online reporting service can be found at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/hit-six-speedy-crime-reports-lead-series-quick-arrests-huddersfield