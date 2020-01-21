(agenparl) – coventry (uk) mar 21 gennaio 2020

Landmark Cases in Revenue Law is a book which tells the story of 20 leading revenue law cases. It goes well beyond technical analysis to explore questions of philosophical depth, historical context and constitutional significance. The editors, Dr John Snape, (University of Warwick) and Dr Dominic de Cogan (University of Cambridge), have assembled a stellar team of tax scholars, including historians as well as lawyers, practitioners and academics, to provide a wide range of fresh perspectives on familiar and unfamiliar decisions.

In our usual hourly lecture slot we shall hear about two of the early cases from the book: Professor Michael Braddick speaking on the Case of Ship-Money (R v Hampden) (1637): Prerogatival Discretion in Emergency Conditions; and Professor Martin Daunton speaking on Thomas Gibson Bowles v Bank of England (1913): A Modern John Hampden?

For the second part of the evening, wine and canapés will be served before we enjoy a chaired discussion of the book as a whole, with short presentations and questions/comments from the floor. The panel will consist of: Professor Alison Young, Sir David Williams Professor of Public Law, University of Cambridge; Dr Peter Sloman, University Senior Lecturer in British Politics, Fellow of Churchill College, University of Cambridge; and Ruth Hughes, Barrister, 5 Stone Buildings

For more information on Landmark Cases in Revenue Law please see https://www.bloomsburyprofessional.com/uk/landmark-cases-in-revenue-law-/ where a free download of the editors’ introduction is available by clicking here

There is no supper organised after this event.

PRICE

Members of the Worshipful Company Tax Advisers & their guests £20

