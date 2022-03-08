(AGENPARL) – mar 08 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/08/2022 11:00 AM EST

Throughout history there have been many women who have greatly contributed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). While names like Marie Curie and Florence Nightingale are familiar to most, there are so many ingenious others who may not be as familiar; women who were leaders in their fields, who made major discoveries, and whose work led to critical social and political change. Below is a list of just some of the women who have made significant contributions to the fields of STEM. You can discover their stories through historical newspapers.