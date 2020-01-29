(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Latest News or New on the Web from the Library of Congress.

Historical Newspapers Edited by Frederick Douglass Now Online [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-007/?loclr=ealn ]

Abolitionist, journalist and author Frederick Douglass.

Photo by George Francis Schreiber, April 26, 1870.

Newspapers edited by Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery in 1838 and became a voice for abolitionists as a journalist, orator, and author, have been digitized and are now available online from the Library of Congress.

The collection is comprised of 568 issues of three weekly newspaper titles dating between 1847 and 1874: The North Star in Rochester, New York, Frederick Douglass Paper in Rochester, New York, and New National Era in Washington, D.C.

The collection is online at: loc.gov/collections/frederick-douglass-newspapers/about-this-collection [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/frederick-douglass-newspapers/about-this-collection?loclr=ealn ].

