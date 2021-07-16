(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Historic Investment Plan Ensures Access to High-Speed Internet for All

Ontario Connects will achieve 100 per cent connectivity by end of 2025

July 16, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is moving forward with its ambitious plan to bring high-speed internet to all communities across the province. Ontario announced in March its bold commitment of nearly $4 billion to connect every region to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.

This is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history. It also includes working with the federal government to ensure everyone is connected across the province.

“Our government is bringing high-speed internet access to all Ontarians,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This historic nearly $4 billion investment means every home, community and area in Ontario will have access to high-speed internet. Our new procurement approach and transformative investments will help ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing our digital world. No matter where you live, you will have access to reliable, high-speed internet to work, learn, start a business, access vital services like health care, and connect with family and friends.”

Infrastructure Ontario will lead the procurement process that will begin this summer. This transparent and competitive process will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to bid for provincial support through a series of reverse auction events for defined geographic areas, and based on requirements for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment.

“Infrastructure Ontario is pleased to be working on the Province’s initiative to expand high-speed internet to all communities. Helping to create connected, modern and competitive communities is the mission of everything IO does,” said Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario.

Ontario is now one of the few jurisdictions in Canada with its own comprehensive and proactive plan to achieve full connectivity. Over the coming weeks, the Province plans on announcing more projects to bring connectivity to communities throughout the province, along with additional details on how it will help ensure every region in Ontario has access to high-speed internet.

Quick Facts

– As many as 700,000 households in Ontario lack access to high-speed internet or have no internet connection at all.

– Last year, the Province launched the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program, a multi-year program that aims to support high-speed internet and cellular projects. The Province is expecting to announce approved projects soon.

Additional Resources

