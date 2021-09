(AGENPARL) – mer 22 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

09/22/2021 09:50 AM EDT

During Hispanic Heritage Month, we pause to appreciate the impact of Selena, the superstar Tejano singer. Her breakthrough 1990 album, “Ven Conmigo,” was added to the Library’s National Recording Registry in 2019.

🔊 Listen to this