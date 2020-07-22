HISPANIC DIVISION NEWS & RESOURCES: SUMMER NEWS

(AGENPARL) – mer 22 luglio 2020 Hispanic Division News & Resources

We hope the start of summer has brought you opportunities to relax and enjoy the sunshine. In this July newsletter, we share a note to honor the life of Rudolfo Anaya, considered one of the founding members of Chicano literature. We also want to highlight the incredible work that Junior Fellows took on this summer through a virtual internship experience.

*Remembering Rudolfo Anaya, prominent author of Chicano literature*

Get to know our Junior Fellows!

Each summer the Library of Congress welcomes Junior Fellows from all over the country to work with the Librarys collections on a myriad of projects. This year, the Hispanic Division is hosting two Audio Engagement Fellows and two Visualization Fellows: Allison Booher and Herman Chavez are working with the Palabra Archive under the direction of Archive curator, Catalina Gmez. Maria Guadalupe (Lupita) Partida and Matt Bova are working on Story Maps and visualization projects under the Hispanic Division chief, Suzanne Schadl. Learn more about our Junior Fellows through this blogpost [ https://blogs.loc.gov/international-collections/2020/07/virtual-internships-meet-the-hispanic-division-junior-fellows/?loclr=eahdn ].

Our amazing Fellows: Allison, Herman, Matt, and Lupita.

4 corners

