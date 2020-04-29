HIN LEONG INSOLVENCY LEAVES TRADERS AND SHIPPERS EXPOSED

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 29 aprile 2020
Competing claims from bank lenders seeking to recover outstanding debts from Hin Leong have already surfaced. Cargo owners face escalating…
Related Stories
- Ports accused of denying hospital treatment for seafarers
- New Cork-Zeebrugge ro-ro route launched
- Transport union demands health protection for all workers
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132100/Hin%20Leong%20insolvency%20leaves%20traders%20and%20shippers%20exposed?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss