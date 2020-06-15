lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
Breaking News

SANTA SEDE ALL’OSCE: ALLARME CORRUZIONE, PAESI OPERINO CON TRASPARENZA

GROUPAMA ASSICURAZIONI, IN ACCORDO CON IL CAMPUS BIO-MEDICO DI ROMA, Dà IL…

FASE 3: SERRACCHIANI (PD), ESTENSIONE CIG BUONA NOTIZIA, ORA PUNTIAMO SU SURE

FAMIGLIA. DELRIO: ASSEGNO UNICO CONTRO INVERNO DEMOGRAFICO

THE CONVICTION OF U.S. CITIZEN PAUL WHELAN IN RUSSIA

THE CONVICTION OF U.S. CITIZEN PAUL WHELAN IN RUSSIA

THE CONVICTION OF U.S. CITIZEN PAUL WHELAN IN RUSSIA

STATI GENERALI: BOLDRINI (PD), NON DIMENTICARE DONNE, DISEGUAGLIANZA OSTACOLA RIPRESA

IL PAPA NOMINA IL NUOVO SEGRETARIO DELL’APSA

DECRETO-LEGGE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » HIL INDIA LTD. SUPPLIES 25 MT MALATHION 95% ULV INSECTICIDES TO IRAN FOR LOCUST CONTROL PROGRAMME

HIL INDIA LTD. SUPPLIES 25 MT MALATHION 95% ULV INSECTICIDES TO IRAN FOR LOCUST CONTROL PROGRAMME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 15 giugno 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

HIL India Ltd. supplies 25 MT Malathion 95% ULV Insecticides to Iran for Locust Control Programme

Posted On:
15 JUN 2020 5:14PM by PIB Delhi

HIL (India) Limited, a PSU under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and one of the leading manufacturer of insecticides  in the country has supplied 25MT Malathion 95% ULV to Iran under  Government-to-Government  initiative for Locust Control Programme

India had recently approached Iran and Pakistan for coordinated response to counter desert locust menace in the region. Iran has expressed its willingness to the proposal and accordingly Ministry of External Affairs placed an order with HIL (India) Limited, to manufacture and supply 25 MT of Malathion 95% ULV to Iran. The consignment is  expected to reach Iran  by 16th June 2020.  

As per the reports of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the hopper stage population of locust is building up in Sistan-Baluchistan Region of Iran, which shall migrate to India in coming months leading to further crop devastation. Government of India has taken an initiative to counter the locust menace at its breeding ground itself and approached Iran for coordinated efforts. 

Desert Locust after severe crop devastation in Horn of Africa, East Africa and Arabian Peninsula has entered into India in March/April 2020 and it has affected the field crop, horticulture crops and other plantation in the State of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The country is experiencing worst locust invasion, which was last observed more than 25 years back. 

HIL (India) Limited is also supplying Malathion 95% ULV to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Locust Control Programme in the country. From 2019 till date Company  has supplied more than 600 MT of Malathion 95% ULV for this programme .

********

RCJ/RKM

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 106

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1631683

Post collegati

HIL INDIA LTD. SUPPLIES 25 MT MALATHION 95% ULV INSECTICIDES TO IRAN FOR LOCUST CONTROL PROGRAMME

Redazione

INDIA JOINS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (GPAI) AS A FOUNDING MEMBER TO SUPPORT THE RESPONSIBLE AND HUMAN-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF AI

Redazione

THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NORTH EASTERN REGION (I/C), PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE, PERSONNEL, PUBLIC GRIEVANCES & PENSIONS, ATOMIC ENERGY AND SPACE, DR. JITENDRA SINGH LAUNCHES THE “FEEDBACK CALL CENTRES ON PUBLIC GRIEVANCES”, IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 15, 2020. THE SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE REFORMS AND PUBLIC GRIEVANCES (DARPG), DR. KSHATRAPATI SHIVAJI AND OTHER DIGNITARIES ARE ALSO SEEN.

Redazione

THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NORTH EASTERN REGION (I/C), PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE, PERSONNEL, PUBLIC GRIEVANCES & PENSIONS, ATOMIC ENERGY AND SPACE, DR. JITENDRA SINGH LAUNCHES THE “FEEDBACK CALL CENTRES ON PUBLIC GRIEVANCES”, IN NEW DELHI ON JUNE 15, 2020.

Redazione

CCI APPROVES ACQUISITION BY MACRITCHIE INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD. (MACRITCHIE) IN 91STREETS MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED (91STREETS), ASCENT HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED (ASCENT) AND API HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED (API)

Redazione

CBIC BEGINS USING E-OFFICE IN ALL CGST AND CUSTOMS OFFICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More