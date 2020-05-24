(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 24 maggio 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

HIL( INDIA) geared to provide locust control Pesticide to Iran



Credit rating of Central PSU upgraded to BBB- from BB



Posted On:

24 MAY 2020 1:59PM by PIB Delhi

Despite logistics and other challenges posed by Covid 19 lockdown HIL (india) Limited a PSU under Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertlizers ensured timely production and supply of pesticides for farming community.

HIL is now in process of production and supply of 25 MT Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to Iran under Government to Government arrangement. Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ) has approached HIL for manufacturing and supply of said commodity to Iran.

Credit rating of Central PSU upgraded to BBB- from BB.which is a stable investment grade.

The Company has exported 10 MT of fungicide – Mancozeb to Latin American country, Peru and another 12 MT will be exported in next one week.

HIL has also signed an agreement with Ministry of Agriculture and Famers Welfare for the supply of Malathion Technical to Rajasthan and Gujarat for Locust Control Programme. HIL had manufactured and supplied 67 MT of Malathion Technical till last week

HIL supplied to malathion Technical to municipal corporations for dengue and chikungunya control programme.

supply of 314 MT of DDT 50% wdp to various states like Rajasthan, Punjab ,Odisha,Andhra pradesh etc was executed as per the supply order placed by ministry of family welfares, NVBDCP programmes .the company is in process of supplying balance quantity of 252 MT to other state.

During the lockdown period till 15th May 2020, HIL produced 120 MT of Malathion Technical, 120.40 MT of DDT Technical , 288 MT of DDT 50%, , 21 MT of HILGOLD (Water Soluble Fertilizer), 12 MT of Mancozeb Fungicide for Exports and 35 MT of different agrochemical formulations so that farming community and health department may not feel the heat of lockdown.

