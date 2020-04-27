lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE SULLA ‘FASE2’

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI A CEI: STUDIEREMO PROTOCOLLO PER CONSENTIRE PARTECIPAZIONE FEDELI A CELEBRAZIONI…

CORONAVIRUS, BONETTI: IN SICUREZZA VISITE A MUSEI E NON CELEBRARE FUNZIONE RELIGIOSA?…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIPARTIRE IN SICUREZZA MA RIPARTIRE, ITALIANI NON POSSONO ASPETTARE

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

Agenparl

HIGHLY-SELECTIVE SYNTHESIS OF TRIMETALLIC PTRUCU NANOFRAMES AS ROBUST CATALYSTS FOR METHANOL OXIDATION REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

Multimetallic nanoframes (NFs) with large specific area and unsaturated coordination sites showed superior catalytic performance in electrochemical catalysis. Herein, we synthesized robust trimetallic PtRuCu NFs in high shape selectivity via preferential etching of Cu in PtRuCu nanoparticles (NPs) by nitrosonium tetrafluoroborate (BF4NO). As for as we know, this is the first time that BF4NO has been used as an etching reagent. The PtRuCu NFs/C exhibited superior mass activity and specific area activity over commercial Pt/C towards methanol oxidation reaction (MOR) due to the large specific area, high-density low-coordinated sites of frame nanostructures and the synergistic effect of the trimetallics. Moreover, the PtRuCu NFs/C also showed higher catalytic activity than the similar NFs obtained by acetic acid (HAc) as the etching reagent. We attributed the better performance to the fact that BF4NO was not only an etching-agent but also a ligand exchange reagent that could remove the olamine ligands on the catalyst surface, thus releasing more catalytic sites to improve catalytic performance.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00033G

