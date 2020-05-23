HIGHLY SELECTIVE HYDROGENATION OF 5-HYDROXYMETHYLFURFURAL TO 2,5-DIMETHYLFURAN AT LOW TEMPERATURE OVER A CO-N-C/NIAL-MMO CATALYST

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 maggio 2020
A Currently there is tremendous interest in the discovery of catalysts which can selectively hydrogenate biomass-derived 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) to 2,5-dimethylfuran (DMF). Herein, a highly selective catalyst for this transformation was developed, by adsorption of a cobalt porphyrin (CoTAPP) on a nickel-aluminium layered double hydroxide (NiAl-LDH) support, followed by a pyrolysis step at 500 oC under a N2 atmosphere. The obtained catalyst (denoted here as Co-N-C/NiAl-MMO), comprising cobalt species (Co0 and CoOx) and N-doped carbon on a NiAl mixed metal oxide support, showed outstanding initial selectivity (99.9%) for the hydrogenation of HMF to DMF at 170 °C in tetrahydrofuran (THF). This is one of the highest selectivities reported to date for this reaction, with the reaction temperature being very mild. After 3 cycles of catalytic tests, with catalyst regeneration by heating at 300 oC in N2, the HMF conversion efficiency and DMF selectivity of Co-N-C/NiAl-MMO had both decreased by >70% compared to the initial values. This deactivation resulted from the loss of surface basic sites needed for H2 activation, as well as a change in the Co speciation on the catalyst surface (i.e. Co0 oxidation to CoOx). Results guide the development of improved catalysts for the selective conversion of HMF to DMF.
