lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Agenparl

HIGHLY LUMINESCENT AND ULTRASTABLE CESIUM LEAD BROMIDE PEROVSKITE PATTERNS GENERATED INTO PHOSPHATE GLASS MATRICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Owing to their exceptional optoelectronic properties, all-inorganic lead halide perovskites offer enormous potential for next generation photonic, light-emitting, and optoelectronic devices. However, their usage is limited significantly by their poor stability upon moisture exposure and lead toxicity issues. Moreover, many of the aforementioned applications rely on the development of confined perovskite patterns of various shapes and periodicities. Here we report on a simple and low-temperature method enabling the controlled incorporation of photoluminescent all-inorganic metal halide PNCs within a transparent in the visible range silver phosphate glass (AgPO3) matrix. The developed fabrication protocol is based on a simple melting encapsulation process in which the pre-synthesized perovskite crystals are inserted in the glass matrix, following the initial glass quenching. Using this novel approach, two types of composite perovskite glasses are prepared, one that hosts perovskite isles and a second where a thin perovskite layer is embedded beneath the glass surface. Both types of composite glasses exhibit remarkable photoluminescence stability when compared to the ambient air-exposed perovskite crystals. More important, by means of a simple and fast cw-laser processing technique, we demonstrate the development of encapsulated dotted perovskite micropatterns within the composite perovskite glass. The ability of the proposed system to resolve stability and lead toxicity issues, coupled with the facile formation of highly luminescent perovskite patterns pave the way towards the broad exploitation of perovskite crystals in photonic applications.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/zjmIEcf17vI/D0NR03254A

