mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
HIGHLY INTERWEAVED HA-SS-NHAP/COLLAGEN HYBRID FIBERING HYDROGEL ENHANCED OSTEOINDUCTIVITY AND MINERALIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020

The combination of bioactive hydroxyapatite (HAp) with biomimetic bone matrix biomaterials as bone filling scaffold is a promising solution strategy for bone regeneration, but undesirable HAp dispersion and interfacial interaction result in inefficient mineralization, mechanical instability and incomplete osteointegration, even repair failure. Herein, the size dispersion and stabilization of nano-hydroxyapatite (nHAp) in aqueous medium were obviously improved by hydrophilic solubilisation and strongly negatively charged thiolated hyaluronic acid (HA-SH). Furthermore, the highly interweaved HA-SS-nHAp/collagen hybrid fibering hydrogel significantly improved its mechanical properties and structural stability by thickened and densified interweaved fibers network, which ensured homogeneous dispersion of nHAp in matrix materials and nHAp integration with hydrogel network structure completely by covalent self-crosslinking among sulfhydryl groups derived from free HA-SH polymer and mercapto functional groups on the surface of nHAp. Compared with physically combined micro-hydroxyapatite (µHAp) (d≤25 μm) and nHAp (~530 nm) with injectable bionic HA-SH and collagen type Ⅰ biopolymers, the HA-SS-nHAp/collagen achieved maximum efficiency in facilitating rabbit bone marrow stromal cells (rBMSCs) adhesion, proliferation and osteogenic differentiation in vitro. The in vivo murine dorsal subcutaneous implantation results further confirmed that the interweaved fibers network structure in HA-SS-nHAp/collagen significantly promoted osteoinductivity and mineralization. This work would provide novel insights in developing new low invasive bone filling biomaterials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/q6YCSMhGx-0/D0NR01824D

