lunedì, Marzo 1, 2021
Breaking News

RATZINGER RIPETE: “NON CI SONO DUE PAPI”

HONORING THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF THE CITIZENS OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL…

HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH ROSEMARY BARTON OF CANADIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

M5S, DI MAIO: GIORNATA MOLTO IMPORTANTE, CONTE HA RACCOLTO NOSTRO INVITO

AT THE 46TH REGULAR SESSION OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN…

FRANCESCO: AI BAMBINI MALATI FAR SENTIRE LA CAREZZA DI DIO

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER LA LIBERAZIONE DI 317 STUDENTESSE NIGERIANE

TURKSON: CONDIVIDERE LE CONOSCENZE PER CURARE LE MALATTIE RARE

PAPA FRANCESCO: IL CRISTIANO, PICCOLA LAMPADA DEL VANGELO

Agenparl

HIGHLY EFFICIENT RED THERMALLY ACTIVATED DELAYED FLUORESCENCE EMITTERS BY MANIPULATING MOLECULAR HORIZONTAL ORIENTATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00155H, Research Article
Changjiang Zhou, Chen Cao, Dezhi Yang, Xiaosong Cao, He Liu, Dongge Ma, Chun-Sing Lee, Chuluo Yang
Developing highly efficient red thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitter remains a formidable challenge due to strict molecular design principles. In this contribution, two red emitters PXZ-AQPy and PXZ-AQPhPy with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D1QM00155H

Post collegati

HIGHLY EFFICIENT RED THERMALLY ACTIVATED DELAYED FLUORESCENCE EMITTERS BY MANIPULATING MOLECULAR HORIZONTAL ORIENTATION

Redazione

OVER 2.5M PRESCRIPTION REFILLS IN RIYADH HOSPITALS LAST YEAR

Redazione

13155: HOTELS AND SIMILAR ESTABLISHMENTS. GUEST NIGHTS PER TOURISM REGION, BY PURPOSE OF THE ACCOMMODATION

Redazione

13100: INTERMEDIARIES OF HOLIDAY HOMES. GUEST NIGHTS, BY REGION AND COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE

Redazione

13152: GUEST NIGHTS PER TOURISM REGION, BY TYPE OF ACCOMMODATION AND COUNTRY OF RESIDENCE

Redazione

08203: NORWEGIAN REGISTERED VESSELS. ALL SHIPS. CLASSIFICATION OF TYPE OF VESSEL BY STATISTICS NORWAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More