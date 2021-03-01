HIGHLY EFFICIENT RED THERMALLY ACTIVATED DELAYED FLUORESCENCE EMITTERS BY MANIPULATING MOLECULAR HORIZONTAL ORIENTATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 marzo 2021
Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00155H, Research Article
Changjiang Zhou, Chen Cao, Dezhi Yang, Xiaosong Cao, He Liu, Dongge Ma, Chun-Sing Lee, Chuluo Yang
Developing highly efficient red thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitter remains a formidable challenge due to strict molecular design principles. In this contribution, two red emitters PXZ-AQPy and PXZ-AQPhPy with…
