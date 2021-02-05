HIGHLY EFFECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION OF NITROBENZENE COMPOUNDS WITH GOLD NANOPARTICLES-IMMOBILIZED HYDROXYAPATITE NANOWIRE-SINTERED POROUS CERAMIC BEADS

Development of high-performance catalysts for eliminating the negative effects of hazardous contaminants is highly desirable. In this study, nanogold-immobilized catalyst based on hydroxyapatite nanowire (HN)-sintered porous ceramic beads with excellent catalytic performance in the reductive degradation of nitrobenzene compounds has been prepared. The high-aspect-ratio HN self-assembles into network structure and acts as building block for forming the porous ceramic beads with interconnected porous architecture and high porosity features. The ceramic skeleton with enriched anchoring sites can offer enough traction to disperse and stable gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) during the catalytic reaction process. The prepared HN/AuNP beads are analyzed by several characterization methods and demonstrated these unique properties, such as micron-sized and interconnected porous channels, adjustable porosity, and good distribution of AuNPs. In addition, the HN/AuNP beads exhibit high catalytic activity in the reductive degradation of 4-nirtophenol by sodium borohydride. The HN/AuNP beads can be recycled, retaining its about 97 % original conversion efficiency even after 15 consecutive reaction cycles. Besides, the HN/AuNP beads maintain high catalytic stabilities after several high-temperature heat treatment procedures. Furthermore, the highly effective catalytic reduction conversion of several nitrobenzene compounds into the corresponding amino derivatives is achieved. The developed porous ceramic beads can be used for supporting various nanocatalysts. These results demonstrate that the catalytic porous beads are promising for applications in water treatment and high-temperature catalysis fields.