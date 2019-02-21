(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019
RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA09231A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA09231A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Eun Hye Kwon, Young Jin Jang, Gun Woo Kim, Min Kim, Yeong Don Park
A water-based biphasic dip-coating method with a solvent additive minimized the use of halogenated solvent and produced a uniform, smooth and crystalline conjugated polymer thin film.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A water-based biphasic dip-coating method with a solvent additive minimized the use of halogenated solvent and produced a uniform, smooth and crystalline conjugated polymer thin film.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/7C-pQg0RB-4/C8RA09231A