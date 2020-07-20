lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

CONGREGAZIONE PER IL CLERO: ISTRUZIONE SU PARROCCHIA E EVANGELIZZAZIONE

AUDIZIONE MINISTRA PER L’INNOVAZIONE TECNOLOGICA E LA DIGITALIZZAZIONE IN 7A COMMISSIONE

G20, L’ECONOMIA MONDIALE DOVREBBE CONTRARSI BRUSCAMENTE. AUMENTANO I FALLIMENTI E LA DISOCCUPAZIONE

EUROPA,INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE. COMECE: SERVE APPROCCIO ETICO

FISCO: SISTO (FI), ITALIA IN GINOCCHIO MA MAGGIORANZA PENSA A SPRINT SU…

AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO AMENDOLA SUL CONSIGLIO EUROPEO

VIGILANZA RAI, AUDIZIONE DELL’AD SALINI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 20 DIRETTA WEBTV

MERCATI FINANZIARI AL SERVIZIO DELLA CRESCITA ECONOMICA, AUDIZIONE DELL’ASSOCIAZIONE ITALIA FINTECH

COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE DI CLAUDIO FAVA

Agenparl

HIGHLY ACTIVE ELECTROCATALYSTS OF IRON PHTHALOCYANINE BY MOFS FOR OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION UNDER ALKALINE SOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,27014-27023
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03468A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chengcheng Wang, Bingxue Hou, Shuxian Yuan, Qi Zhang, Xumei Cui, Xintao Wang
Rational design of FePc and MOFs can result in good nanoarchitecture Fe–N/C catalysts with improved ORR activity and stability.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/y27SgaQd8I0/D0RA03468A

Post collegati

IDENTIFYING MISBONDED ATOMS IN THE 2019 CORE METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK DATABASE

Redazione

HIGHLY ACTIVE ELECTROCATALYSTS OF IRON PHTHALOCYANINE BY MOFS FOR OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION UNDER ALKALINE SOLUTION

Redazione

NANOSTRUCTURED N DOPED TIO2 EFFICIENT STABLE CATALYST FOR KABACHNIK–FIELDS REACTION UNDER MICROWAVE IRRADIATION

Redazione

THE FUTURE OF PRIMARY CARE: HOW PROVIDERS CAN ADAPT TO CHANGING PATIENT DEMANDS, GAIN FLEXIBILITY, AND DEVELOP ECONOMIC STABILITY

Redazione

MEDICARE FEE-FOR-SERVICE (FFS) RESPONSE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Redazione

BENEFITS ACCESS AND ENROLLMENT DURING COVID-19: FINDINGS FROM STATE AGING AND DISABILITY AGENCIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More