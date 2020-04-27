lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Breaking News

LETTER TO THE ACMD ON ADVICE ON EMERGENCY LEGISLATION TO ENABLE SUPPLY…

COVID-19, LA SOLIDARIETà DEL PAPA ALL’ARCIVESCOVO DI MANAUS

SCIFONI: COSA POSSIAMO CREARE DI BELLO IN QUESTO TEMPO COSì COME è?

NON PIù PENA DI MORTE PER I MINORI IN ARABIA SAUDITA

AUZA: “GRAZIE FRANCESCO, TI SEI RICORDATO DI NOI”

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: AIUTI SERBIA-ITALIA, QUI C’E’ TUTTO IL VALORE DEL MULTILATERALISMO,…

PANDEMIA E POVERTà: ATTENZIONE AI RISCHI LEGATI AL GIOCO D’AZZARDO

GOVERNO, LEGA: DEPOSITATA MOZIONE DI SFIDUCIA AL MINISTRO GUALTIERI, PRIMA FIRMA MATTEO…

CRISI POLITICA IN BRASILE. L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI ALLO STATO DI DIRITTO

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS (NPT) REVIEW…

Agenparl

HIGHLY ACTIVE AND ROBUST IRON QUINQUEPYRIDINE COMPLEX FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION IN AQUEOUS ACETONITRILE SOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

The iron(II) complex bearing the 2,2′:6′,2”:6”,2”’:6”’,2””-quinquepyridine (qnpy) ligand, [Fe(qnpy)(OH2)2]2+, is a highly efficient and robust catalyst for photocatalytic reduction of CO2 to CO in aqueous acetonitrile. A turnover number (TON) for CO of up to 14095 with 98% selectivity can be achieved using Ru(phen)3Cl2 (phen = 1,10-phenanthroline) as photosensitizer and BIH (1,3-dimethyl-2-phenyl-2,3-dihydro-1H-benzo[d]imidazole) as sacrificial reductant in a CO2-saturated MeCN/H2O (1:1, v/v) solution under visible light irradiation. This Fe complex is state-of-the art for CO2 visible-light-driven catalysis.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/n_HcpIZyX4Y/D0CC01930E

Post collegati

ALLERTA GIALLA PER TEMPORALI DA OGGI POMERIGGIO E PER LE PROSSIME 24 ORE

Redazione

SALONE DELL’ORIENTAMENTO ONLINE E FOCUS SUL CAMPUS POLO DI LA SPEZIA

Redazione

SULFUR VACANCIES PROMOTING FE-DOPED NI3S2 NANOPYRAMID ARRAYS AS EFFICIENT BIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR OVERALL WATER SPLITTING

Redazione

HIGHLY ACTIVE AND ROBUST IRON QUINQUEPYRIDINE COMPLEX FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION IN AQUEOUS ACETONITRILE SOLUTION

Redazione

MASQUES DE PROTECTION : LA PISTE PROMETTEUSE DU RECYCLAGE

Redazione

SCIENCE COMMUNICATION DURING SOCIAL DISTANCING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More