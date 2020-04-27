HIGHLY ACTIVE AND ROBUST IRON QUINQUEPYRIDINE COMPLEX FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION IN AQUEOUS ACETONITRILE SOLUTION

The iron(II) complex bearing the 2,2′:6′,2”:6”,2”’:6”’,2””-quinquepyridine (qnpy) ligand, [Fe(qnpy)(OH2)2]2+, is a highly efficient and robust catalyst for photocatalytic reduction of CO2 to CO in aqueous acetonitrile. A turnover number (TON) for CO of up to 14095 with 98% selectivity can be achieved using Ru(phen)3Cl2 (phen = 1,10-phenanthroline) as photosensitizer and BIH (1,3-dimethyl-2-phenyl-2,3-dihydro-1H-benzo[d]imidazole) as sacrificial reductant in a CO2-saturated MeCN/H2O (1:1, v/v) solution under visible light irradiation. This Fe complex is state-of-the art for CO2 visible-light-driven catalysis.