HIGHEST-TC ORGANIC ENANTIOMERIC FERROELECTRICS OBTAINED BY F/H SUBSTITUTION

Through the strategy of F/H substitution, we precisely designed the highest-Tc (phase transition temperature) organic enantiomeric ferroelectrics, (R)- and (S)-(N,N-dimethyl-3-fluoropyrrolidinium) iodide, of which the T c reaches up to 470 K, far beyond those of other enantiomeric ferroelectrics and also the commercial ferroelectric BaTiO 3 .