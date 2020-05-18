lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
HIGHEST-TC ORGANIC ENANTIOMERIC FERROELECTRICS OBTAINED BY F/H SUBSTITUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 18 maggio 2020

Through the strategy of F/H substitution, we precisely designed the highest-Tc (phase transition temperature) organic enantiomeric ferroelectrics, (R)- and (S)-(N,N-dimethyl-3-fluoropyrrolidinium) iodide, of which the Tc reaches up to 470 K, far beyond those of other enantiomeric ferroelectrics and also the commercial ferroelectric BaTiO3.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/1Y3-kjE0PpY/D0CC02547J

