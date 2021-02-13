(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 13 febbraio 2021
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Highest number of domestic passengers since resumption of flights
2, 97,102 passengers flew on 2,349 flights on 12th February 2021
Posted On:
13 FEB 2021 1:42PM by PIB Delhi
Number of domestic passengers on 12th February 2021 rose to 2,97,102 on 2,349 flights, Shri Hardeep S Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation said. He added that this is the highest since resumption of domestic flights on 25th May 2021. Shri Puri informed that with air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time saving, the numbers are almost touching Pre-COVID levels.
Total flight movements of 12th February 2021 were 4697. The total number of footfalls on airports was 5,93,819.
In the wake Covid-29 pandemic, domestic flight operations were ceased with effect from midnight (11:59 pm) of 24th March 2020. The operation resumed after two months on 25th May 2021.
***
RJ/NG
(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 7
Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1697685