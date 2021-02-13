(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 13 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Highest number of domestic passengers since resumption of flights



2, 97,102 passengers flew on 2,349 flights on 12th February 2021





Number of domestic passengers on 12th February 2021 rose to 2,97,102 on 2,349 flights, Shri Hardeep S Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation said. He added that this is the highest since resumption of domestic flights on 25th May 2021. Shri Puri informed that with air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time saving, the numbers are almost touching Pre-COVID levels.

Total flight movements of 12th February 2021 were 4697. The total number of footfalls on airports was 5,93,819.

In the wake Covid-29 pandemic, domestic flight operations were ceased with effect from midnight (11:59 pm) of 24th March 2020. The operation resumed after two months on 25th May 2021.

