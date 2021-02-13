sabato, Febbraio 13, 2021
Breaking News

GROUNDBREAKING COVID-19 TREATMENTS TO BE FAST-TRACKED THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS

BUSINESS SECRETARY URGES SURREY RESIDENTS TO COME FORWARD FOR VACCINE AFTER VIRTUAL…

RANJITH: CHIAREZZA SUGLI ATTENTATI DI PASQUA 2019 IN SRI LANKA

GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA RADIO. ARBORE: UNA PALESTRA PER I COMUNICATORI

LE VOCI DEI PAPI – 90 ANNI DI RADIO VATICANA

ALLARME CARITAS: GRAVE CATASTROFE UMANITARIA IN ETIOPIA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, PER LA…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2094 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DI CONFINDUSTRIA E DI CONFAPI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCI N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

HIGHEST NUMBER OF DOMESTIC PASSENGERS SINCE RESUMPTION OF FLIGHTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 13 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Highest number of domestic passengers since resumption of flights

2, 97,102 passengers flew on 2,349 flights on 12th February 2021

Posted On:
13 FEB 2021 1:42PM by PIB Delhi

Number of domestic passengers on 12th February 2021 rose to 2,97,102 on 2,349 flights, Shri Hardeep S Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation said. He added that this is the highest since resumption of domestic flights on 25th May 2021. Shri Puri informed that with air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time saving, the numbers are almost touching Pre-COVID levels.

Total flight movements of 12th February 2021 were 4697. The total number of footfalls on airports was 5,93,819.

In the wake Covid-29 pandemic, domestic flight operations were ceased with effect from midnight (11:59 pm) of 24th March 2020. The operation resumed after two months on 25th May 2021.

***

RJ/NG

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 7

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1697685

Post collegati

HIGHEST NUMBER OF DOMESTIC PASSENGERS SINCE RESUMPTION OF FLIGHTS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GROUNDBREAKING COVID-19 TREATMENTS TO BE FAST-TRACKED THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS

Redazione

GROUNDBREAKING COVID-19 TREATMENTS TO BE FAST-TRACKED THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE

Redazione

INDIA VACCINATES CLOSE TO 8 MILLION BENEFICIARIES AGAINST COVID19 IN 28 DAYS

Redazione

HOPES SHINE AMONG THE FLOOD-HIT FARMERS OF GORAKHPUR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More