(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 17 marzo 2021

Press releases,



Higher profile for Finland’s international crisis management

In its recent report, the Parliamentary Committee on Crisis Management proposes that the level of ambition in Finnish crisis management should be raised. This requires commitment to more active and diverse participation, enhanced effectiveness and deeper cooperation between those involved in crisis management.

The Parliamentary Committee was tasked to produce an up-to-date overview of developments in and needs of international crisis management and of the environment where Finland participates in crisis management, as well as to present recommendations for future participation in crisis management and for measures that would improve its effectiveness. Finland’s participation in military crisis management has been on the decline. As for civilian crisis management, the objective has already been to raise the strength of Finland’s civilian crisis management force to at least 150 specialists.

“In future, the most important decisions relating to crisis management will be related to our capacity to respond to the changes and needs in the operating environment. The Parliamentary Committee has a clear common message. The report conveys a strong political will to maintain the high profile in crisis management that Finland has in international contexts as well as to ensure sufficient resources for both practical participation in crisis management tasks and the development of activities,” says Johanna Sumuvuori, State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Committee emphasised the fact that participation in crisis management is part of Finland’s foreign, security and defence policy. By participating in international crisis management, Finland contributes to security and bears responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and the rules-based international system. Through crisis management, Finland also exercises influence in international organisations and in relation to partner countries. Participation in international crisis management improves the security of Finns. It can also have a positive impact on our internal security and help to improve our national preparedness and capabilities.

The Parliamentary Committee gives five recommendations, according to which Finland should continue active and diverse participation in crisis management; set quantitative and qualitative objectives for participation; select geographic focus areas based on the development of the operating environment; enhance the effectiveness of crisis management; and strengthen the comprehensive approach to crisis management both nationally and internationally (coordination between crisis management, development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and mediation).

The Parliamentary Committee on Crisis Management is one of the five parliamentary committees appointed by the Government. According to its promise, the Government is committed to taking account of long-term objectives and to engaging in systematic parliamentary cooperation between the Government and Parliament. To fulfil this promise, the Government appointed five parliamentary committees to support the objective to strengthen transparency, inclusion and broad knowledge base during preparation. Representatives from all parliamentary parties and from central interest groups and non-governmental organisations were invited as committee members. The parliamentary committees are responsible for preparing major structural reforms over future electoral terms. Parliamentary committee work ensures a cross-sectoral approach and continuity across electoral terms. The purpose is to produce proposals for solutions and policies within agreed timeframes in ways that guarantee commitment to them.

Inquiries: Sari Rautio, Secretary-General of the Committee, Director of the Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. +358 295 351 534. The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format <a

Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/press-releases/-/asset_publisher/ued5t2wDmr1C/content/suomen-kansainv-c3-a4linen-kriisinhallinta-uuteen-nousuun/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_ued5t2wDmr1C_assetEntryId=38781863