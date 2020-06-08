(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 giugno 2020

High Water Continues at Lake Shelbyville

Lake Shelbyville – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Lake Shelbyville continues to report high water conditions at the lake. The pool elevation is 11.28 feet above normal summer pool (599.7 feet referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD). The level as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 was 610.98 feet NVGD. The discharge rate was 1990 cubic feet per second (cfs) and the inflow was 820 cfs.

High water is impacting some sites around the lake. Boat launch facilities remain open in all major recreation areas with the exception of Whitley Creek. Secondary boat ramps are closed at Bruce, Coal Shaft Bridge, Johnson’s Bluff and Woodard Road.

The Chief Illini Trail, Coon Creek Nature Trail, and Okaw Bluff Trail are all closed. Camp Camfield and General Dacey trails are open for use with the exception of the Dam West General Dacey Trailhead access.

All USACE managed beaches at Lake Shelbyville are currently under water and remain closed until further notice.

During this high water period, boaters should use extra caution on the lake and be aware of lower bridge clearances, floating debris and submerged hazards. As the water at Lake Shelbyville continues to remain above normal levels, visitors should be aware that some areas will be temporarily impacted. If an area is posted closed please do not enter the area. Do not put yourself and others at risk.

For current information, please call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951. Revised news releases will be issued as lake conditions change. -30-

