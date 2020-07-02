venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY DRIVEN BY THE UNUSUAL PHONON RELAXATION TIME PLATFORM IN 2D MONOLAYER BORON ARSENIDE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

The cubic boron arsenide (BAs) crystal has received extensive research attention because of its ultra-high thermal conductivity comparable to that of diamond. In this work, we performed a comprehensive study on the diffusive thermal properties of its two-dimensional (2D) counterpart, the monolayer honeycomb BAs (h-BAs), through solving the phonon Boltzmann transport equation combined with first-principles calculation. We found that unlike the pronounced contribution from out-of-plane acoustic phonons (ZA) in graphene, the high thermal conductivity (181 W m−1 K−1 at 300 K) of h-BAs is mainly contributed by in-plane phonon modes, instead of the ZA mode. This result is explained by the unique frequency-independent ‘platform’ region in the relaxation time of in-plane phonons. Moreover, we conducted a comparative study of thermal conductivity between 2D h-BAs and h-GaN, because both of them have a similar mass density. The thermal conductivity of h-BAs is one order of magnitude higher than that of h-GaN (16 W m−1 K−1), which is governed by the different phonon scattering process attributed to the opposite wavevector dependence in out-of-plane optical phonons. Our findings provide new insight into the physics of heat conduction in 2D materials, and demonstrate h-BAs to be a new thermally conductive 2D semiconductor.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/ZI4RyqsRtlU/D0RA04737F

