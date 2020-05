(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 24 maggio 2020 Nearly half of parents of children under age 18 say their stress levels related to the coronavirus pandemic are high, with managing their kids’ online learning a significant source of stress for many, according to a new survey by the American Psychological Association.

