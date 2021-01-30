(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 gennaio 2021 (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT)) The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Tohoku University, Toin University of Yokohama, and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) have succeeded in developing a scanless high-speed holographic fluorescence microscopy system with submicron resolution for a 3D space. The system is based on digital holography. The developed microscopy system has an algorithm to acquire 3D information of fluorescent objects toward scanless 3D measurement in less than 1 millisecond.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/nioi-hhf012921.php