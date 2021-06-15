(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01147B, Paper

Zhaojie Wu, Li Li, Guang Tian, Yongjie Wang, Faling Ling, Zhongmin Cao, Sha Jiang, Yanhong Li, Guotao Xiang, Xianju Zhou

Novel double perovskite SrLaLiTeO6 (abbreviated as SLLT): Mn4+, Dy3+ phosphors synthesized by solid-state reaction strategy exhibits distinct dual-emitting of Mn4+ and Dy3+. High-sensitivity and wide-temperature-range dual-mode optical thermometry was exploited…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/OlK0U79TB3Q/D1DT01147B