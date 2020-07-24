venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
HIGH-RISK CARE COORDINATION: OPPORTUNITIES, BARRIERS, AND INNOVATIVE INITIATIVES IN MEDICAID (JUNE 2020)

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 luglio 2020 High-risk care coordination (also referred to as care management and case management) is a strategy that has been used to improve quality of care, safety, and outcomes. Care coordination can minimize gaps in care for high-risk members through effective use of evidence-based services and supports. This report details the ways in which the Medicaid population benefits from care coordination programs and offers case studies from Medicaid health plans demonstrating their efforts.

Fonte/Source: https://www.medicaidinnovation.org/_images/content/2020-IMI-High-Risk_Care_Coordination_in_Medicaid-Report.pdf

