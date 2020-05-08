HIGH-PROFILE GROUP TO LOOK FOR WAYS TO STRENGTHEN WELLBEING AND EQUALITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

(AGENPARL) – SUOMI – FINLAND, ven 08 maggio 2020

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment have appointed a high-profile group for strengthening wellbeing and equality in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic.

The aim is to produce proposals on how to prevent persistent problems, social exclusion and an increase in inequality during the exit and reconstruction phase following the lifting of the restrictive measures used to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

The group is tasked with raising discussion on various means to alleviate malaise, inequality and social exclusion arising as a result of the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

The group is chaired by Archbishop Emeritus Kari Mäkinen, chair of the Council of the Finnish Federation for Social Affairs and Health SOSTE.

“Besides the financial losses, the crisis causes heavy losses and serious injuries for people’s wellbeing. If we do not invest in rectifying these wounds, the consequences will be fatal for the economy and human carrying capacity. Recognising the deadweight losses and addressing them will be critical in the reconstruction phase,” says Archbishop Mäkinen after the group’s first meeting.

The group will work until the end of May 2020.

Inquiries:

Saila Ruuth, State Secretary, tel. +358 295 163 391

Kari Mäkinen, chair of the group (requests for contact via [email protected])

Fonte/Source: https://stm.fi/en/artikkeli/-/asset_publisher/korkean-profiilin-ryhma-etsii-keinoja-hyvinvoinnin-ja-tasa-arvon-vahvistamiseksi-koronakriisin-jalkihoidossa