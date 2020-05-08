HIGH PRESSURE AND ELASTIC PROPERTIES OF A GUANIDINIUM -FORMATE HYBRID PEROVSKITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
Hong-Qiang Gao, Chao Li, Lin-Sui Li, Wen-Juan Wei, Yu-hui Tan, Yun Zhi Tang
The high pressure and elastic properties in a hybrid ABX3-type perovskite, [C(NH2)3][Cd(HCOO)3] (CdGF), based on the A-site guest molecular is revealed via combining the high-pressure synchrotron X-ray diffraction experiments with…
The high pressure and elastic properties in a hybrid ABX3-type perovskite, [C(NH2)3][Cd(HCOO)3] (CdGF), based on the A-site guest molecular is revealed via combining the high-pressure synchrotron X-ray diffraction experiments with…
