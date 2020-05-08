venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
HIGH PRESSURE AND ELASTIC PROPERTIES OF A GUANIDINIUM -FORMATE HYBRID PEROVSKITE

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9DT04805G, Paper
Hong-Qiang Gao, Chao Li, Lin-Sui Li, Wen-Juan Wei, Yu-hui Tan, Yun Zhi Tang
The high pressure and elastic properties in a hybrid ABX3-type perovskite, [C(NH2)3][Cd(HCOO)3] (CdGF), based on the A-site guest molecular is revealed via combining the high-pressure synchrotron X-ray diffraction experiments with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/Brmw9F_wfG4/C9DT04805G

