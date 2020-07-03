HIGH-PERFORMANCE WATER-BORNE FLUORESCENT ACRYLIC-BASED ADHESIVE: SYNTHESIS AND APPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25408-25417
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03782F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03782F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Samiran Upadhyaya, Achyut Konwar, Devasish Chowdhury, Neelotpal Sen Sarma
Synthesis and application of a water-borne fluorescent acrylic adhesive, which can be stored as a powder for long-term use.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Synthesis and application of a water-borne fluorescent acrylic adhesive, which can be stored as a powder for long-term use.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/vozfbNrUJ5g/D0RA03782F