venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES £10 MILLION FOR SMALL BUSINESSES TO KICKSTART TOURISM

RESILIENCE IN LIGHT OF COVID: CLIMATE ACTION ON THE ROAD TO COP26

CAMEROON: 145 COMMONWEALTH POINTS OF LIGHT

DL RILANCIO: BRAGA (PD), SUPERBONUS TERZO SETTORE SCELTA IMPORTANTE

COVID: ARCIDIOCESI DI SAN PAOLO, RITORNO DELLE CELEBRAZIONI

UK STATEMENT TO THE WTO COMMITTEE ON TRADE AND THE ENVIRONMENT

CALL FOR EVIDENCE: EU SETTLEMENT SCHEME

03/07/2020 INVESTMENT MIGRATION MUST COMPLY WITH COUNCIL OF EUROPE LEGAL STANDARDS

DL RILANCIO: PELLICANI (PD), SUPERBONUS AL 110% APPLICABILE ANCHE A VENEZIA E…

DL RILANCIO: PEZZOPANE (PD), SOSTENIBILITà E PIANO ANTISISMICO MISURE ATTESA DA ANNI

HIGH-PERFORMANCE WATER-BORNE FLUORESCENT ACRYLIC-BASED ADHESIVE: SYNTHESIS AND APPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25408-25417
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03782F, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Samiran Upadhyaya, Achyut Konwar, Devasish Chowdhury, Neelotpal Sen Sarma
Synthesis and application of a water-borne fluorescent acrylic adhesive, which can be stored as a powder for long-term use.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/vozfbNrUJ5g/D0RA03782F

