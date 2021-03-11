HIGH OUTPUT DIRECT-CURRENT POWER FABRICS BASED ON AIR BREAKDOWN EFFECT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Energy Environ. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1EE00059D, Paper

Renwei Cheng, Kai Dong, Pengfei Chen, Chuan Ning, Xiao Peng, Yihan Zhang, Di Liu, Zhong Lin Wang

The energy-harvesting textiles based on triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) have received intensive attentions, due to their broad potential applications in wearable electronics. However, the bottlenecks of the limited and alternate current…

