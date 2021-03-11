giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Agenparl

HIGH OUTPUT DIRECT-CURRENT POWER FABRICS BASED ON AIR BREAKDOWN EFFECT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Energy Environ. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1EE00059D, Paper
Renwei Cheng, Kai Dong, Pengfei Chen, Chuan Ning, Xiao Peng, Yihan Zhang, Di Liu, Zhong Lin Wang
The energy-harvesting textiles based on triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) have received intensive attentions, due to their broad potential applications in wearable electronics. However, the bottlenecks of the limited and alternate current…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/KK8i39E-fnM/D1EE00059D

