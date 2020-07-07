HIGH-MOBILITY IN AND GA CO-DOPED ZNO NANOWIRES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE TRANSISTORS AND ULTRAVIOLET PHOTODETECTORS

Due to the unique properties, ZnO nanostructures have received considerable attention for electronics and optoelectronics; however, intrinsic ZnO nanomaterials are usually suffered from large concentrations of lattice defects, such as oxygen vacancy, restricting their material performance. Here, for the first time, highly-crystalline In and Ga co-doped ZnO nanowires (NWs) are achieved by the ambient-pressure chemical vapor deposition. As contrasted to the conventional elemental doping, this In and Ga co-doping can not only enhance the carrier concentration, but also suppress the formation of oxygen vacancy within the host lattice. Importantly, this co-doping is also believed to effectively minimize the generation of lattice stain defects because of the optimal ionic sizes of both In and Ga dopants. When configured into field-effect transistors (FET), these co-doped NWs exhibit an enhanced average electron mobility of 315 cm 2 V -1 s -1 and an impressive on/off current ratio of 1.87×10 8 , which are already higher than other ZnO NW devices previously reported. In addition, these NW device can as well perform efficient ultraviolet photodetection with an improved responsivity of 1.41×10 7 A W -1 , an excellent EQE up to 6.72×10 9 and a fast response time down to 0.32 s at under 261 nm irradiation. Highly-ordered NW parallel array thin-film transistors and photodetectors are also constructed to demonstrate their promising potential for high-performance device applications.