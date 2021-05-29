(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01319J, Paper

Jérôme Long, Aleksei O. Tolpygin, Dmitry M. Lyubov, Natalia Yu. Rad’kova, Anton V. Cherkasov, Yulia V. Nelyubina, Yannick Guari, Joulia Larionova, Alexander A. Trifonov

Three luminescent single-molecules magnets based on different fluorinated alkoxide ligands and exhibiting high magnetization reversal barriers are reported.

