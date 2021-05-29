(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01319J, Paper
Jérôme Long, Aleksei O. Tolpygin, Dmitry M. Lyubov, Natalia Yu. Rad’kova, Anton V. Cherkasov, Yulia V. Nelyubina, Yannick Guari, Joulia Larionova, Alexander A. Trifonov
Three luminescent single-molecules magnets based on different fluorinated alkoxide ligands and exhibiting high magnetization reversal barriers are reported.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/vzYjFcFZ4OQ/D1DT01319J

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here