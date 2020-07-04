sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
HIGH LEVEL INQUIRY INTO BOILER EXPLOSION ACCIDENT ORDERED

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 04 luglio 2020

Ministry of Coal

High level inquiry into boiler explosion accident ordered

04 JUL 2020 7:06PM by PIB Delhi

Subsequent to a boiler explosion in the Unit V of Thermal Power Station-II of NLCIL on 01.07.2020, which resulted in loss of lives,  a High Level Enquiry headed by Shri. P.K. Mohapatra, Retired Director (Technical), NTPC has been ordered to look into the cause of the accident.  An Internal Enquiry Committee headed by a Director level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it. The Unit Head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension and all the other four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage -II have been shut down for safety audit. Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalization of the enquiry.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1636495

