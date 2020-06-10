HIGH IONIC CONDUCTIVITY OF MULTIVALENT CATION DOPED LI6PS5CL SOLID ELECTROLYTES SYNTHESIZED BY MECHANICAL MILLING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,22304-22310
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02545C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02545C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Kazuhiro Hikima, Nguyen Huu Huy Phuc, Hirofumi Tsukasaki, Shigeo Mori, Hiroyuki Muto, Atsunori Matsuda
The performances of next generation all-solid-state batteries might be improved by using multi-valent cation doped Li6PS5Cl solid electrolytes.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The performances of next generation all-solid-state batteries might be improved by using multi-valent cation doped Li6PS5Cl solid electrolytes.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/kBzBaCKdv04/D0RA02545C